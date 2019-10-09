Tim Kelly is officially a West Coast Eagle.

But the gun midfielder hasn’t come cheap!

Geelong has landed picks 14, 24 and 37 in the upcoming draft from the Eagles, as well as their first pick next year.

The Cats have sent Kelly, pick 57 and their third round pick in 2020 back in return.

Essendon got involved in the deal, using its picks 37 and 52 to get picks 33 and 57 back.

Kelly played 48 games in his two seasons at GMHBA Stadium and was runner-up in the club’s best and fairest both years.

While both clubs would be happy with what they’ve got out of the trade, West Coast great Glen Jakovich questioned whether the Eagles could have got Kelly for less last season.

“On face value, you’ve got to probably ask the question,” he said on 3AW Drive.

“The Eagles could have got him last year for a lot less but they declined to take the offer they had last year.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive