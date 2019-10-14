‘Tim Paine should remain captain’ – Kim Hughes

Former Australian cricket captain Kim Hughes has thrown his support behind Tim Paine, saying he has done an outstanding job in England and should remain captain.

“(Paine should remain captain) for the next 12 months at least. He is technically very good, he’s good behind the stumps and he has got the respect of the players”, Hughes told Ox and Marko on Macquarie Sports Radio Drive.

Hughes also had his say on whether former skipper Steve Smith should return to his captaincy after his ban.

“I’ve said it before, the captain is responsible for the behaviour of the players. And they found they cheated. Just let Steve Smith be Steve Smith.”

According to Hughes, Pat Cummins should also be in the mix for the future captaincy.

“Very few bowlers ever become captains of their national sides, but Cummins looks like an outstanding prospect to me. Maybe in another 12 or 18 months, he would be the player that I would like to see as captain.”

