TIME’S most influential athletes of 2019

Every year, TIME Magazine compiles their TIME 100 – a list of the most influential pioneers, leaders, titans, artists and icons.

How athletes fit into those categories depends largely on the sum of their achievements and the relative state of their career.

Six athletes – none of whom are Australian – have made the list. If we’re being generous with the definition of an athlete, that number grows to nine.

TIME 100 Most Influential Athletes

Naomi Osaka

Caster Semenya

Mo Salah

LeBron James

Tiger Woods

Alex Morgan

And the supplementaries:

Ninja (are video games sport?)

The Rock (is wrestling a sport?)

Imran Khan (champion cricketer but gets the nod as a politician)

While Joel Caine and Jamie Soward are keeping the seats warm for Mark Levy and Mark Riddell, their eyebrows are raised over the lack of any Australian athletes featuring on the list. We’re a sports loving nation which punches above its weight, of course we’re influential!

So if an Aussie athlete was to get the nod, who would it be?

Ben Simmons?

Erin Phillips?

Kurt Fearnley?

WINX?!