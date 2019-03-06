Tip-off confirmed: Senior TAB official warned off over non-compliance

Racing NSW has warned off a senior TAB official after failing to co-operate with requests from stewards.

TAB Thoroughbred Fixed Odds Senior Trading Manager Sally Snow was asked to relinquish her mobile phone to Racing NSW stewards following an investigation into illegal betting activity, with her refusal resulting in the sanction.

The racing body is concerned her lack of co-operation has “obstructed and hindered” a potentially serious investigation.

She won’t be allowed at any racecourse or training facility until she complies with requests and may be subject to further sanction if the stand-off continues.

Full Racing NSW statement from CEO Peter V’landys:

“Racing NSW has zero tolerance for those that obstruct and hinder the maintenance of the integrity of thoroughbred racing in New South Wales. We have set a precedent in warning off, and/or excluding from participation, those persons that jeopardise the integrity of racing and it is important that we maintain that strong stance.

“Even though Mrs Snow has refused to cooperate, we will continue to pursue the matter to ensure the integrity of thoroughbred racing has not been compromised.”

