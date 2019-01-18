Toby Price “up there” with Aussie sporting greats after winning his 2nd Dakar

Image: SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA / EPA / EFE

Toby Price has done what he thought was impossible. After 10 days and over 5000 km’s of the harshest terrain that Peru had to offer the Australian has claimed his 2nd Dakar Rally victory in 5 years.

With only a 62 second lead going into the final stage Price had to battle the harsh dunes and terrain as well as a broken wrist, and after stopping to check on closest rival Pablo Quintanilla who had crashed Toby went on to win by over 9 minutes..

Jon Thomson our Motorsport expert joins Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee to share just how special Toby’s efforts are and helps start the conversation of where Toby sits among our sporting greats.

“This effort is not just skill, but actually also really physical the fact you got to wrestle a bike for 10 days… this is on another plain all together”

