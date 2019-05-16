Tom Boyd announces shock retirement from football

Tom Boyd has retired.

In a major shock, the 23-year-old has decided to walk away from the game due to the physical and emotional toll it has taken on him.

The former No.1 draft pick played 61 games with GWS and the Western Bulldogs.

He played a major role in helping the Dogs’ win their drought-breaking 2016 premiership.

“My decision to retire now is a reflection of issues I’ve had over the past five years both with physical injury and with mental health, and they have now accumulated to a point where I just don’t have the desire to play or the enjoyment of the game I used to have,” Boyd said in a statement.