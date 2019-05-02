Tom Langdon wary of ‘natural’ letdown following ANZAC Day game

Collingwood defender Tom Langdon admits it’ll be a “challenge” to back up after their last-gasp win over Essendon.

In what was the closest ANZAC Day game since 2012, the Pies snuck over the line against a fast-finishing Bombers outfit by four points in front of over 92,000 people.

But as Collingwood prepare for Friday night’s clash against Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, Langdon said while it was natural to expect to be drained following the marquee match, it was important to bounce back quickly.

“Naturally it does happen because it’s such a big buildup to the game,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Finishing an ANZAC Day game, you’re so relieved but also drained from the experience – it’s a big week leading up and it was such a big game as well.

“I do think you have a few days after where you’re drained and have to process all of it but it’s a challenge for a lot of guys to get back into it and perform to a satisfactory level the next week.

“To be able to perform every week is what separates the really good players from just the good and average players.

“Hopefully we can bring it tomorrow night (against Port Adelaide).”

