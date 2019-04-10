Tom Trbojevic “makes football better” according to Fittler

NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler says Tom Trbojevic will be missed after succumbing to a serious hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old will be sidelined for as many as nine weeks after going down in Manly’s match against Souths at Brookvale Oval last weekend.

He remains in serious doubt for the first Origin match on June 5.

‘He’s just a really good player and plays (the game) for the right reason,” Fittler told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“He’s just one of those blokes – there’s a handful in the game that seem to make you want to watch footy because they’re good at it and it’s the most important thing in their life.

“I’m going to miss him and I know a lot of people will.”

