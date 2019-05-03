Tomlinson: ‘We’ve got something special’ after Kelly re-signing

GWS Giants star Adam Tomlinson says the club has “something special” in Western Sydney as their quest for their first ever premiership received a boost earlier this week when star midfielder Josh Kelly re-signed.

Kelly who attracted interest from a number of rival clubs signed a new two-year deal with the Giants’ intention to further extend it into a long term deal.

While the club’s wealth of young talent has been highly sought after since they entered the AFL in 2012, they have been able to keep a core group of young stars together.

Tomlinson told Halftime Kelly’s re-signing is a great boost for the club early in the season.

“It’s the lift that you want come round six,” said.

“It’s really good to have Josh Kelly re-sign with us, obviously he’s an amazing player but he’s a very popular character within the group.

“That just shows everyone from the outside, that we’ve got something special.

“Even though he probably had a lot of big offers from a lot of other clubs, that he’s wanting to stay.”

With Kelly’s future now locked in – at least for the short term – the focus will now turn to Stephen Coniglio and Tomlinson who are also attracting interest from rival clubs in Victoria.

Tomlinson says he’s confident the club can fit all their stars including himself in their cap.

“Fingers crossed, they’ve got Stephen Coniglio to fit in there too,” Tomlinson said.

“I’ll tell you Heath Shaw is still knocking at the door and he reckons that they can fit in him there somewhere as well.

“They’ll find some room for all of us and we’re a very tight group and all loving playing in Sydney.”

The key defender has played 121 games for the Giants since debuting in 2012 and is off contract at season’s end.

GWS will take on St Kilda in Canberra on Saturday afternoon.

