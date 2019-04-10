Macquarie Sports Radio
Tony Shaw can’t see Melbourne playing finals if they lose to Sydney

4 hours ago
Mark Levy and Mark Riddell

1990 Collingwood Premiership captain says Melbourne can’t play finals if they lose to Sydney on Thursday night.

After making a preliminary final in 2018, the Demons are winless after three games this season and face a crunch game at the SCG against a Swans side who beat Carlton last weekend.

Shaw told Macquarie Sports Radio he “couldn’t believe” how far Melbourne have fallen this year.

“They’re (too) easy to score against,” he said.

“Once Jake Lever and Steven May comes back, that’ll help but their clearance stuff isn’t as good.

“They’re getting the ball inside 50 but they just can’t score.”


