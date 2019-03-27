Tony Shaw convinced AFL went ‘totally against’ pre-season punch crackdown

Collingwood legend Tony Shaw isn’t convinced the AFL backed up their mooted pre-season crackdown on punches.

North Melbourne midfielder Ben Cunnington escaped with a fine earlier this week for his punch on Fremantle’s Nathan Wilson on Sunday.

It comes after Match Review Officer Michael Christian promised a zero-tolerance approach to punching ahead of the 2019 season.

“To say (Cunnington’s punch) wasn’t enough force, it was totally against what the pre-season program was about,” he said.

“They said if they punch anyone, you’ll get a week and that didn’t happen.

Collingwood play Richmond on Thursday and the 2018 grand finalists are already under some form of pressure after losing to Geelong last week.

But Shaw isn’t concerned about his former side, telling Macquarie Sports Radio he’s prepared to wait until at least round eight before judging their form.

“By round nine, you’ve probably got a few sides who are already (out of finals contention) because they’ve started so poorly,” he said.

“It’s a long year.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio