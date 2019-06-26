Tony Shaw names his AFL premiership outsider

Collingwood great Tony Shaw says GWS Giants are outside chance to win the premiership.

Sitting in third spot ahead of Thursday night’s game against Essendon, Shawry told Macquarie Sports Radio there were only four teams that realistically win the flag this year.

“They Giants have been to two preliminary finals and know what it’s about,” he said.

“I think they’ll win tonight easily, they are to me the outsider to win the premiership.

‘I think there’s only four (that can win), there’s Geelong, West Coast Colingwood and GWS who can win it.

“The Giants are the outsider out of the top three.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio