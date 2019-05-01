Tony Shaw questions list management decisions at Sydney

1990 Collingwood premiership captain Tony Shaw says Sydney haven’t made quick enough decisions to turn over their playing list.

The Swans are languishing near the foot of of the ladder after winning just one of their six games so far this season.

Shaw questioned the decision-making on a future of a number of their ageing stars, saying swifter action is needed if they want to rapidly regenerate their list.

“I just don’t think they’ve made decisions quick enough on some of their older players,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“They’ve been a great side and been in finals for the last 10 years but (in the last few years) they haven’t been competitive once they’ve got there.

“It’s great to get there and they won a premiership in 2012.

“They’ve had to make a few more decision on some of their players – look at (the likes) of Gary Rohan, Tom Mitchell and Dan Hannebery who left because of salary cap constraints.”

