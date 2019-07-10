Tony Shaw says nephew Rhyce only needs to win ‘two or three’ more games to secure Roos job

1990 Collingwood premiership captain Tony Shaw says his nephew Rhyce’s prospects at becoming permanent head coach are growing.

The North Melbourne caretaker has impressed since taking over from Brad Scott.

And Shaw says he should be appointed longer term if he coaches the Roos to another two or three more wins.

“If John Longmire knocks it back, I don’t think they’ll need to look too far other than to Rhyce Shaw,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Rhyce Shaw was coached by John Longmire and then coached with (him), he knocks all his plans and techniques.

“If he was available, it sort of cuts down the reason why you would go after him.

“You’ll probably get Rhyce Shaw for $600,000 but you’ll have to pay Longmire $1.4 million.

“If he wins another two or three (games), I think it’ll be done.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio