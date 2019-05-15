Tony Shaw slams ‘comical’ handling of Rampe sanctions

1990 Collingwood premiership captain Tony Shaw says it’s been a “comical” week for the AFL.

Following Dane Rampe controversial night at the SCG last Friday – where he escaped on-field sanction for climbing a goal post – he was then fined a combined $11,000 ($6,000 suspended) for the incident as well as telling an umpire he ‘talked like a girl’.

Shaw questioned the process behind the AFL’s decision making which led to the pair of fines being handed out.

“It’s been a horrible week of non-decisions from the AFL,” he said.

“I don’t know where our game is going at times.

“I love the game but gee, it’s comical at the moment.”

