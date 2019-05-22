Tony Shaw wants Sydney to change Lance Franklin’s position

Collingwood legend Tony Shaw has urged Sydney to consider changing Lance Franklin’s role in the side.

As the veteran prepares to make his return after four weeks out, Shaw says Sydney should play him on a wing rather than in the forward line.

The Swans have won their last two matches and Shaw told Macquarie Sports Radio they should be hesitant to push younger players out of the forward line in favour of Franklin.

“Their forward line has been efficient (without him),” he said.

“His absence has given players games to see what will happen in the future.

“You’ve got to play Buddy but I’d play him on a wing, I’d get him away from the forward line.

“In the last two weeks, opposition defenders didn’t know who they were going to go to in their forward line and that makes it hard to defend.

“If Franklin comes back and plays in the forward line, it will be very interesting to see how to goes.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio