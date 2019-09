“Couldn’t kick over a jam tin,” is what the doubters said but Tony Shaw is one of the all-time greats in AFL.

He joins David Morrow and Mat Thompson to talk through his illustrious career.

Hear his memories of the 1990 Grand Final and being part and building the Shaw surname legacy.

313 games, Norm Smith medal as captain, and Copeland Trophies, Tony took to the game with sheer grit and determination.

