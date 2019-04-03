Tony Shaw’s big call on James Hird’s future

James Hird should never coach in the AFL, according to Collingwood legend Tony Shaw.

With current coach John Worsfold under pressure at Essendon, Hird’s name has been brought up as a possibility to make a return to the club he played for and then coached during the now infamous supplements saga.

But while Hird said “never say never” to a coaching return over the weekend, Shaw said he shouldn’t be welcomed back in a coaching capacity.

“I don’t think it’ll happen and it shouldn’t,” Shaw told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“He should never coach at AFL level again, whatever happened at Essendon (during the drugs saga) should never have been allowed to happen.

“People say you’ve got to forgive and forget, no you don’t.

“What happened to them were the darkest days we’ve even seen in the history of the AFL.”

