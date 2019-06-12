Tony Shaw’s big call on Tim Kelly’s future at Geelong

Collingwood great Tony Shaw says Tim Kelly will leave Geelong at the end of the season, regardless if they win the premiership this year or not.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation since joining the Cats at the start of the 2018 season, with many tipping the mature-age recruit will go close to winning this year’s Brownlow medal.

He remains out of contract for the 2020 season.

But after coming close to returning home to Western Australia at the end of last season for family reasons, Shaw says he expects him to part ways with Geelong at the end of 2019.

“If they win the premiership, I think Kelly is gone and he’ll go back to Perth,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“As soon as they (win a premiership), he’d probably thinks he doesn’t owe them anything anymore.

“But if they don’t win the flag, I still think he’s gone.

“I think it’ll happen and he’ll be traded but if they win a premiership, it’ll be a beautiful parting of the ways.

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio