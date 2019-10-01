Macquarie Sports Radio
Top Five: Sporting ABs

6 hours ago
Julian King
AB De Villiersall blacksAndrew Bogut

To celebrate Brisbane Heat signing South African cricketer AB de Villiers, Julian King and Christian Jantzen counted the top five ABs in sport.

5. Aaron Baddeley

4. Andrew Bogut

3. Andreas Brehme

2. Ash Barty

1. Allan Border

Notables: Al Baxter, Aziz Behich, Aron Baynes, Alex Barros, Andy Bichel, Angus Brayshaw, Alex Blackwell, Alisson Becker, Ali Brigginshaw, Adrian Brunker, Alex Bolt, Alberto Berasategui, Adrian Barich, Adrian Bott, All Blacks, Anna Bolic, Alex Brosque

Julian King
Sports
