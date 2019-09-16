Top Five: Biggest floggings on the biggest stages

After Parramatta eliminated Brisbane from the NRL finals series with a 58-0 win Julian King and Christian Jantzen counted down the top five biggest floggings on the biggest stage

5. Might & Power at the 1997 Caulfield Cup

4. Manly defeat Melbourne 40-0 in the 2008 NRL Grand Final

3. Geelong smash Port Adelaide by 119 points in the 2007 AFL Grand Final

2. Germany hammer Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 World Cup semi-final

1. Steffi Graf beats Natalia Zvereva 6-0, 6-0, in the 1988 French Open final, lasting only 32 minutes

Notables: Australia beat India by 125 runs in the 2003 Cricket World Cup final, Archie Thompson scores five as Melbourne Victory beat Adelaide 6-0 in the 2007 A-League Grand Final

