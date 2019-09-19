Top Five: Biggest upsets in sport

On tonight’s Top Five with Christian Jantzen and Trent Nikolic we counted down the top five biggest upsets in world sport.

5. Greece win Euro 2004

4. Mark Edmondson wins 1976 Australian Open

3. Australia win the America’s Cup

2. James “Buster” Douglas beats Mike Tyson

1. Leicester City win the 2015-16 Premier League

Notable omissions: Holland beat England in the cricket, Japan beat South Africa at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, Wotan winning the 1936 Melbourne Cup, Ajaz won 18 straight races before losing at odds of 40/1 on



