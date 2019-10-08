Top Five: Bold sports predictions that came true

Eddie Summerfield finished 2nd in Macquarie Sports Radio’s tipping comp so to celebrate, he joined Christian Jantzen on Nights to count down the top five boldest predictions in sport that came true.

5. Germany beat Brazil 7-1 at the 2014 World Cup

Betting agency Betfair allowed users to establish their own wagers. Eight punters took some juicy odds of 999 to 1 for an exact score, turning about $10 to $4500

4. Shane Warne predicts how he’ll get Brendon McCullum out

While playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash, a mic’d up Warne told commentators and viewers exactly how he’d get Brendon McCullum out – with a fast slider.

3. Babe Ruth’s called shot

Babe Ruth’s called shot was the home run hit by Babe Ruth of the New York Yankees in the fifth inning of Game 3 of the 1932 World Series, held on October 1, 1932, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. During the at-bat, Ruth made a pointing gesture, which existing film confirms, but the exact meaning of his gesture remains ambiguous.

Although neither fully confirmed nor refuted, the story goes that Ruth pointed to the center-field bleachers during the at-bat. It was allegedly a declaration that he would hit a home run to this part of the park. On the next pitch, Ruth hit a home run to center field. The home run was his fifteenth, and last, in his 41 post-season games.

2. Shane Warne at the 1999 Cricket World Cup

It’s legend that Warne hated team meetings but ahead of Australia’s Super Six clash with South Africa at the 1999 WC, the spin king produced some gold. Australia was on the ropes chasing the Proteas 271 in the Super Six phase of the tournament when embattled skipper Steve Waugh strode to the crease.

He set out on a rescue mission but shortly after passing 50 chipped a shot to Herschelle Gibbs who spilt the ball as he attempted to throw the catch in the air to celebrate.

1. Kerry Packer at the 1998 Melbourne Cup

His last famous plunge, though he bet until the death, was on Jezabeel in the 1998 Melbourne Cup. Packer backed Jezabeel to win $6 million, seeing the New Zealand mare tumble into favouritism on race afternoon. It was a mighty go Jeazabeel edging out Champaign. And when she won, there were plenty of bookmakers flushed with the cold sweat of defeat.

Scaling down the betting odds from 14-1 to 6-1 in a matter of minutes.

