Top Five: Cricket bat brands of the 1980s & 90s

4 hours ago
Julian King
Julian King tweeted a photo earlier today of two retro bats that he rediscovered in his garage, so he and Christian Jantzen decided to count down the top five cricket bat brands of the 1980s & 90s


5. Duncan Fearnley (AB, Magnum)

4. Gray Nicholls (Scoop)

3. G&M (Maestro)

2. Kookaburra

1. Slazenger V100

Notables: County Classic, Gray Nicholls Dyna Drive, SS Jumbo

