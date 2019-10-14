Top Five: Fans in the wrong place at the wrong time

Today marks 16 years since the infamous ‘Steve Bartman incident’ occurred, and to commemorate the anniversary Christian Jantzen and Trent Nikolic counted down the top five times fans were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

5. A Crystal Palace fan gets kicked by Eric Cantona who gets sent off

4. A Manly fan punches Will Chambers as was walking to the change rooms after being sin-binned

3. A streaker interferes during the closing minutes of Game III, State of Origin 2013

2. A fan stabs Monica Seles on the court

1. Peter Hore cuts the net with the Socceroos 2-0 in their 1998 World Cup qualifier, Iran came back to draw 2-2 and secure progress to the tournament, while Australia would have to wait another eight years