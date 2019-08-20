Macquarie Sports Radio
Top Five: Positive and uplifting sports star names

4 hours ago
Julian King
Bradman BestDanny Invinciblewill power

With Bradman Best named for the Newcastle Knights’ clash against the Wests Tigers, Julian King and Christian Jantzen counted down their top five sports stars with positive and uplifting names.

5. Danny Invincible (Australian footballer)
4. Richard Champion (Brisbane Bears/Lions footballer)
3. Blessing Okagbare (Nigerian athlete)
2. Liz Smylie (Australian tennis player)
1.  Will Power (Indycar champion)

Honuorable mentions: Josh Battle, Clayton Friend, Nathan Friend, Martin Love, Ken Shine

