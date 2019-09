Toby Greene will miss GWS Giants’ preliminary final match due to suspension, and he also missed out on the top five Greens in sport. Julian King & Christian Jantzen counted down the best.

5. Draymond Green

4. Brad Green

3. Paul Green

2. Danny Green

1. Maurice Greene

Notables: Kimberlee Green, Hannah Green, Nathan Green, Richard Green, Clint Greenshields, Michael Greenfield, Chris Green