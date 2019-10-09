After Australia’s women’s cricket team recorded their 18th consecutive ODI win, Eddie Summerfield and Christian Jantzen decided to count down the top five sporting streaks.

5. University’s 51 losses in the VFL

4. Black Caviar’s 25 race wins

3. St George Dragons’ 11 consecutive premierships

2. All Blacks’ 17 consecutive Bledisloe Cup wins, and two Rugby World Cups in a row

1. Australia’s 16 consecutive Test wins

Notables: Arsenal’s 49 unbeaten Premier League matches, Real Madrid’s three consecutive Champions League titles, Winx’s 33 wins in a row

