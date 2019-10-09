Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Five: Sporting streaks

5 hours ago
Christian Jantzen
all blacksBlack CaviarSt George

After Australia’s women’s cricket team recorded their 18th consecutive ODI win, Eddie Summerfield and Christian Jantzen decided to count down the top five sporting streaks.

5. University’s 51 losses in the VFL

4. Black Caviar’s 25 race wins

3. St George Dragons’ 11 consecutive premierships

2. All Blacks’ 17 consecutive Bledisloe Cup wins, and two Rugby World Cups in a row

1. Australia’s 16 consecutive Test wins

Notables: Arsenal’s 49 unbeaten Premier League matches, Real Madrid’s three consecutive Champions League titles, Winx’s 33 wins in a row

Christian Jantzen
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83