Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Five: Sports stars named after French cities

3 hours ago
Christian Jantzen
FIBA World CupNathan Lyon

Team USA are out of the FIBA World Cup following their 89-79 quarter-final loss to France. Since their elimination from the tournament increases the Boomers’ chances of winning the World Cup Christian Jantzen and Trent Nikolic counted down the top five sports stars who are named after French cities.

5. Troyes Bayliss

4. Joel Paris

3. Brett Dunkirk

2. Brett Le Mans

1.  Nathan Lyon

Notable omissions: Garry Lyon, Dijon Lovern, Rennes Stubbs, St-Paul Gallen, St-Quinton de Kock

Christian Jantzen
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83