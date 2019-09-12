Top Five: Sports stars named after French cities

Team USA are out of the FIBA World Cup following their 89-79 quarter-final loss to France. Since their elimination from the tournament increases the Boomers’ chances of winning the World Cup Christian Jantzen and Trent Nikolic counted down the top five sports stars who are named after French cities.

5. Troyes Bayliss

4. Joel Paris

3. Brett Dunkirk

2. Brett Le Mans

1. Nathan Lyon

Notable omissions: Garry Lyon, Dijon Lovern, Rennes Stubbs, St-Paul Gallen, St-Quinton de Kock

