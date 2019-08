With retiring Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen set to play his final NRL game at PointsBet Stadium Julian King and Christian Jantzen counted down the top five players with names that are units of measurements

5. Bruce Yardley

4. Jack Newton

3. Dale Weightman

2. Mile Jedinak

1. Jason Day

Notable omissions: Patty Mills, Jason Gram, Steve Stone, Blake Acres, Jarrad Waite, Kathy Watt, Henry Foot, Caroline Foot, Kelvin Jack, Kelvin Jeffes, Lee Furlong