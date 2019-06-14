POSTHISTORIC | Toronto Raptors crowned 2019 NBA Champions

Toronto clinched a thrilling 3-point victory in Game 6 of the NBA Finals – and that can only mean one thing…

The Raptors are the 2019 NBA champions!

It’s the first championship in the Canadian franchise’s 24-year history and brings about an end to the Warriors dynasty, robbing them of a historic three-peat.





It was a predictably thrilling tussle at Oracle Arena with the Raptors exploding from the get-go, taking a valuable but narrow lead into the long break.

Warriors fans suffered through a heart-skipping moment when Klay Thompson was stretchered off with a knee injury in the third. His attempted to return to the court moments later was in vain, retiring hurt at the end of the 3rd quarter.

The Warriors, charged by a raging home crowd, turned the tables in the third period to wrestle back the lead and enter the final term with a 2-point advantage.

The Raptors had their talons out in the fourth, and a clear shift in momentum occurred when Toronto’s attack surged, led by Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard.

Tension. High Drama. The final quarter was an intense display of pressure from both teams, at both ends of the court.

Toronto held a one-point lead before a sloppy turnover gave Golden State the ball with 10 seconds left on the clock but Steph Curry couldn’t drain a bucket from downtown and Draymond Green committed a technical.

Kawhi Leonard stood at the free-throw line with 0.9 seconds on the clock. Making both shots would seal a historic victory.

Nothing. But. Net.

Drake is watching the Raptors game at Jurassic Park with the fans. pic.twitter.com/eRLuJhAgEe — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) June 14, 2019

SB NATION Radio announcer Dave Smith in Los Angeles wrapped it all up on Halftime with Christian Jantzen.

Hear the full interview below.