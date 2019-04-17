Tottenham progress to Champions League semi-finals after seven-goal thriller

Tottenham have sensationally moved through to the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League.

While they lost to Manchester City 4-3 in the second leg of their quarter final on Wednesday night (UK time), the away goal rules means Spurs will progress after scores were deadlocked on aggregate.

Earlier, five goals were scored in the opening 21 minutes on a crazy night in Manchester.

But there was even more drama after Raheem Stering appeared to score the decisive goal in second-half stoppage time, only for it to be ruled out for offside by the VAR.

In the other tie, Liverpool easily moved through to the final four with a 4-1 win (6-1 on aggregate) over FC Porto.