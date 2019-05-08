Tottenham seal spot in Champions League final after stunning comeback

Tottenham will play Liverpool in this year’s Champions League final after another extraordinary comeback.

One of the most dramatic ties in Champions League history between Barcelona and Liverpool took place on Wednesday morning (AEDT), Tottenham have come back from being 2-0 down against Ajax to win 3-2 and take out the tie on away goals.

Ajax took a 1-0 lead into the second leg at Johan Cruijff ArenA on Thursday morning and made the perfect start through Matthijs de Ligt after five minutes.

Hakim Ziyech put Ajax 2-0 up on the night and 3-0 on aggregate 10 minutes before half time.

Pure elation for Tottenham. Complete devastation for Ajax. Lucas Moura seals his hat-trick and an away-goals win in the 95th minute.#AJATOT #UCL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/JEZeq1GfNK — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) May 8, 2019

But the game turned on its head in the second half as Lucas Moura scored twice in four minutes to level the match on the night.

The winning goal for Tottenham came with only seconds left in second-half stoppage as Moura completed his hattrick with an ice-cool finish into the bottom corner, leaving the crowd in Amsterdam stunned.

Spurs may have drawn on the night but went through to the showpiece event on away goals.

The final will take place at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid later this month.

