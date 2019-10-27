Travel Blog: Riding an EagleRider through Colorado

A few years ago my best mate and I decided we wanted to ride Harley Davidsons through the USA, namely Colorado. We chose to go with a friend of ours who runs Full Throttle Tours, based in Australia.

Let the adventure begin…

Day 1

We start our journey in Las Vegas where we collect our bikes from EagleRider. I must commend the team from EagleRider as they had our bikes lined up with our names clearly on them and fueled up ready to go. Once we got through the paperwork it was time to pack what would be our best friend for the next few weeks.

We enter Colorado, with our first stop being the UNESCO Heritage Site, Mesa Verde National Park. I had been looking forward to this part of the trip in particular for the spectacular riding, as well as the amazing history of Mesa Verde – which was home to the Ancestral Pueblo people for more than 700 years. More than 5,000 archaeological sites – including 600 cliff dwellings – are protected by the park, which are the best preserved in the U.S.



This blog will be updated daily until Friday 8th October so you can follow the amazing journey through Colorado on a Harley Davidson provided by EagleRider.