Trent Copeland backs Matt Wade to be first Test bolter

New South Wales cricketer Trent Copeland believes Matt Wade is a strong chance to be selected in Australia’s XI for the first Ashes Test beginning on August 1 at Edgbaston.

Copeland expects Wade to be named at number six having now made the initial Ashes squad after scoring a mountain of runs for both Tasmania and Australia A over the last 12 months.

Wade fought off the likes of Kurtis Patterson and Joe Burns who both made hundreds in their last Test for Australia against Sri Lanka last Summer, for a batting spot in the squad.

Copeland told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime Wade has done all the hard work and has proved himself.

“I would be amazed now that Matthew Wade is in the squad if he wasn’t there at number six,” Copeland said.

“He just has a mountain of runs under his belt and I think the only reason that he wasn’t in our starting XI was the necessity from the selectors to say go on bang the door down, bang it down, bang it down again and maybe we’ll listen.

“He’s just done it for so long and I’m really stoked for him, he’s not old, he’s got plenty of cricket at the top level left.

“He’s been doing it now for some time and he’s already scored seven or eight hundreds on this tour.

“It’s probably between he, Marnus (Labuschagne) and Mitch Marsh for that number six spot.”

Wade has played 22 Tests for Australia and averages 28.58 with the bat.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.