Trent Copeland ’embarrassed’ after World Cup shambles

New South Wales cricketer Trent Copeland says it’s embarrassing for the game of cricket that the World Cup was decided on a boundary countback.

After both sides finished on a total of 241 apiece from their 50 overs and then 15 runs each in a super-over, England were declared the winners of the competition, hitting eight more boundaries than the Black Caps throughout the match.

It’s divided a host of former players and experts with many suggesting another super-over or even another match should have taken place.

Copeland told Halftime it wasn’t the right way to decide the match.

“I think it’s embarrassing for our game to be honest,” Copeland said.

“The disappointing element of cricket, just having the foresight to see that the countback of boundaries isn’t okay in a huge moment.

“Seven weeks long this tournament was, a packed out ground in front of a home crowd at Lord’s but New Zealand having punched above their weight the whole tournament get down to this last match, arguably the best match ever played and we get to this as the crescendo.

“You would have been forgiven for watching on in those amazing moments watching England celebrate, thinking hang on why are they celebrating? It’s a tie.

“What should have happened like in any other major sporting event is you keep playing.”

Copeland has played three Tests for Australia and 89 First-Class matches for the Blues.

Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.