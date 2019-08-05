Trent Copeland labels Steve Smith ‘the best since Bradman’

New South Wales cricketer Trent Copeland has labelled Steve Smith as the ‘best since Bradman’ in the wake of his heroics in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

After being 8/122 in the first innings of the match, Australia is now in a strong position requiring only 10 wickets on the final day to win the series opener on the back of a pair of hundreds from Smith.

In his first Test back from his ball tampering suspension, Smith has been the backbone of the Aussies resurgence notching 144 in the first innings and 142 in the second, while Matthew Wade also whacked 110 in his return to Test cricket.

Copeland told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime he believes his NSW teammate is the best Test batsman in the world behind Sir Don Bradman.

“I’m calling a new nickname for Steve Smith – best since Bradman,” Copeland said.

“It’s quite remarkable, I find it really hard to distinguish having played with him and grown up with him since he was a chubby little kid slogging Stuart Clark and Brett Lee out of the ground with ease to where he’s got to now, just where he sits in the list of greats.

“Certainly no disrespect to the other legends of the game like Ricky Ponting, Allan Border and Steve Waugh, it’s just hard for me to distinguish it.

“The numbers really sing out that he’s right up there, if not locked in at number two.”

Smith’s second century of the match was number 10 in Ashes matches, only behind Bradman and Englishman Jack Hobbs, while he became only the fifth Australian to score hundreds in both innings of an Ashes Test.

The 30-year-old has played 64 Tests and averages 61.37 with the bat.

Play on day five at Edgbaston will begin at 8PM AEST.

Image credit: Philip Brown/Popperfoto.