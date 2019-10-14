Trent Copeland reveals he was once told he wasn’t good enough

NSW Blues paceman Trent Copeland opened up on his career after passing 350 wickets in First Class Cricket over the weekend in their win over the Queensland Bulls.

Speaking on Halftime with James Willis, Copeland revealed he never thought he would get to a moment like this after many critics doubted him from a young age.

“It’s pretty crazy mate, to be honest. I was a wicketkeeper until I was twenty and I was told numerous times that I wasn’t good enough, or wasn’t quick enough and things like that,” Copeland said.

“It’s really just so surreal to think that.”

After making his debut for NSW in 2010, Copeland has gone on to represent Australia in the Test arena and says he is just happy to get a win at the end of the day.

“It is just a number at the end of the day and wins mean far more to me, but it’s very nice to spoken about so highly by some peers of mine and also my teammates yesterday acknowledging it as well,” Copeland said.

“But I am really proud mate. I’m stoked to play one game for NSW, let alone quite a few and hopefully there’s a few more.”

The milestone caps off a remarkable eighteen months for Copeland who was earlier this year named the NSW Blues most valuable player in the Sheffield Shield.

(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)