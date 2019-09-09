Trent Copeland reveals mastermind behind record breaking Ashes win

New South Wales cricketer Trent Copeland has heaped praised on Australian coach Justin Langer after his team retained the Ashes with a 185 run win in the fourth Test at Old Trafford overnight.

Heading into the final day requiring eight wickets for victory, it came down to the final hour for Josh Hazlewood to trap Craig Overton LBW to seal a 2-1 series lead.

Langer who took over the head coaching role following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa has had a challenging 14 months in charge dealing with the returns of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

While he also came under scrutiny for a number of poor results from the national side, but Copeland told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime Langer has done an incredible job with this team.

“This has probably been the toughest coaching job Australian cricket has ever seen – this last 12 months,” Copeland said.

“Australian cricket has always been successful but never have we had the last 12 months we’ve had.

“So to not only come through the other side and have a respectable, albeit somewhat disappointing World Cup and then to go on to win the Ashes away from home, it’s the self-belief but it’s the character of Justin Langer.

“Everyone out there that’s a cricket fan who’s watched him play knows what I’m talking about – dogged, tough Australian guy that just bleeds our country’s colours.

“I think every time his team walks out onto the field, you know what you’re going to get.”

Langer played 105 Tests for Australia and scored 7696 runs at an average of 45.27.

The fifth Ashes Test gets underway on Thursday evening AEST at The Oval.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.