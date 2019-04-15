Trent Copeland says Josh Hazlewood’s World Cup omission is ‘extraordinary’

New South Wales cricketer Trent Copeland is shocked that teammate Josh Hazlewood has been left out of Australia’s World Cup squad on the back of his injury battles.

Hazlewood has been recovering from a back injury which has kept him out of Australia’s recent limited overs success.

It was a big day for Australian cricket with the announcements of the World Cup squad, the 2019-20 contract list and two Australia A line ups ahead of the Ashes.

It also marked the returns of David Warner and Steve Smith from their ball-tampering suspensions to Australia’s World Cup squad with their first group game beginning on June 1.

Peter Handscomb and Ashton Turner were the unlucky ones to be omitted, while Hazlewood’s injury battles have also mean his focus will now be the Ashes.

Copeland says Hazlewood has the capabilities to win a World Cup for his nation.

“It’s extraordinary that he’s been left out,” said.

“This guy averages 24 with the ball in One Day cricket, he’s been the number one ODI bowler in the world before.

“I understand the injury concern but you give him every opportunity in my eyes.

“I think the talent of our bowling stocks lends itself to whoever is there is going to do a great job, but I think ‘Hoff’ can be a world beater and win us a World Cup in two or three days with two or three really good performances we know he’s capable of.”

Hazlewood has played 44 ODIS and taken 72 wickets.

The World Cup marks the start of a big few months for Australian cricket with the Ashes to begin soon after on August 1.

WORLD CUP SQUAD

Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.

