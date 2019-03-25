Trent Copeland stoked for Aaron Finch after ‘difficult’ summer

New South Wales cricket legend Trent Copeland says it’s no surprise Aaron Finch has had a huge turnaround in form in recent times on the back of his world class capabilities.

It comes after Australia made it five consecutive ODI wins for the first time since 2016 after defeating Pakistan by eight wickets on the second straight occasion in three days.

It was also captain Aaron Finch’s second straight match-winning century – after notching 153 not out on top of 116 in the series opener – to mark a welcome return to form.

The 32-year-old had undergone a horror run of form since his Test debut in October which saw him struggle for runs in the limited overs forms of the game.

Copeland says he couldn’t be happier for Finch.

“This is a world class player we’re talking about what a surprise,” Copeland said.

“Give him a few games to get that through that little rut and all of a sudden he’s back scoring huge hundreds.

“It wasn’t just a match-winning hundred, but a very understated, pure innings scoring less than a run a ball and getting them home in that last over and also last night showing he can hit the ball out of any ground in the world.

“I think when we go to England those grounds will be way too small for Aaron Finch in that sort of form.

“This is a credit to a lot of people but the selectors in particular and the coaching staff.

“Someone like Aaron Finch, let’s not underestimate how difficult it would have been for him this summer going through the technical changes, the mental changes that would have had to happen for him to be a Test opener and the scrutiny around his game.”

While on the same day and as the International suspensions of David Warner and Steve Smith come to an end – pocket rocket Warner made 85 for Hyderabad in the IPL.

It creates a positive headache for selectors ahead of the World Cup with an in form batting order to be supported by the returns of the dynamic duo.

Copeland is confident both players will have a major impact on Australia’s World Cup campaign.

“He looked right at home from the word go,” Copeland said.

“It was bloody good to see and I’m not surprised one bit, this is what happens with world class players.

“When they have the opportunity to get back in the forefront and have that competitive steak come out in them, they’re ready to go.

“What a sight to see for Australian cricket fans coming into a World Cup.”

The third ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be played on Wednesday evening (AEDT) in Abu Dhabi.

Warner and Smith’s International suspensions end a day later on March 28, ahead of the World Cup beginning on May 30 in the UK.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.