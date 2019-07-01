Trent Copeland’s huge praise for ‘incredible’ Starc

New South Wales fast bowler Trent Copeland believes Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc can go down as the greatest ODI bowler of all time, as Starc continues to create history at this year’s Cricket World Cup.

Crowned player of the tournament in the 2015 Cricket World Cup – taking 22 wickets in eight games – Starc has already taken 24 wickets in the same amount of games and is on track to continue his damaging form as Australia prepare to defend their title leading into the semi-finals.

“Mitchell Starc could well go down as the greatest ODI bowler of all time,” Copeland said.

“I don’t say that lightly, he could be better than Akram, better than Murali, better than Warne and better than McGrath.

“His numbers are just flat out incredible. He has the best strike rate ever and he’s the fastest bowler to 150 ODI wickets.

“The big players perform on the big stage and Australia have that at spades at the moment with Starc.”

Copeland’s comments come after Starc took 5/26 in a dominant performance against New Zealand.

He also said that it is the matter in which Starc is getting his wickets that is the most pleasing thing for the Australian side.

“It’s not just about the wickets, but it’s also about when they happen,” Copeland said.

“New Zealand had Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor in a partnership and they were cruising in a partnership, then Aaron Finch turned to Starc and he gets the wicket of Williamson and it absolutely turns the game.

”At the end of the day, he’s just that real difference maker. He’s there to be that X-factor and take wickets and that’s what he does.”

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.