Trent Robinson reacts to Nelson Asofa-Solomona scandal

As the NRL deal’s with its first incident for the 2019 off-season, Premiership winning coach Trent Robinson told Piggy, Levy and Jimmy just how he deals with restraining players behaviour.

Robinson and the Sydney Roosters became the first team to win back-to-back Premierships in a unified competition since the Brisbane Broncos in 1992-93, and revealed that this season was the first that he didn’t warn his players heading into the off-season.

“This is actually the first year I haven’t said anything to him and that’s more because I didn’t think about it with my players. That doesn’t mean they are perfect or something won’t happen, but it’s the first time I’ve said, ‘I’ve seen those guys for eleven months, they’ll know what to do over the next month,” Robinson said.

The NRL Integrity Unit are investigating Melbourne Storm Prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona after vision showed the Kiwi international allegedly throwing a series of punches outside the La Favela restaurant and bar in Seminyak.

After a 2018 off-season plagued by bad behaviour, Robinson says we are slowly getting better.

“I can’t say something won’t happen but I think we’re getting better. We had the worst off-season last year and that was really bad,” Robinson said.

“I don’t know if Nelson has done anything wrong or what’s happened there, but guys can’t have the excuse anymore of ‘I don’t know, or I wasn’t sure’.

“The guys know what they should do and I think we’re getting better people year after year.”

(Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)