Tributes flow for AFL/VFL legend Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer

Football icon Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer has died.

He was arguably the greatest ruckman to ever play Australian Rules Football.

Farmer was named in the AFL’s Team Of The Century in 1996 and is officially a Legend in the Australian Football Hall Of Fame.

He was also named as captain of the Indigenous Team of the Century in 2005.

He was 84 and been suffering from dementia.

Rex Hunt, who played under Farmer when he was coach of Geelong in the 1970s, paid tribute to Polly on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“It’s a sad day, but more-so a celebration of a great contribution from Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer”, Rex Hunt said.

“He had the raw talent and the steely resolve to just understand the term ‘practice makes perfect’. When he arrived it was bigger than Ben-Hur.”

“He was the greatest ruckman of all time.”

