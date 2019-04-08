Two weeks for an elbow, how long for a snort and a finger?

Dustin Martin has been handed a two week ban for striking Giants defender Adam Kennedy during the Tigers’ 49 point flogging, capping off a regrettable trip to Western Sydney.

Martin raised an elbow into Kennedy’s head in an off-ball incident which was assessed by as “intentional conduct with medium impact and high contact” by Match Review Officer Michael Christian.

However, it was the Brownlow Medalist’s frustrated gesturing which has drawn the ire of commentators and spectators alike.

Martin was shown giving the bird to an opponent, believed to be Shane Mumford, before raising a finger to his nostril and mimicking a snorting action.

Mumford was fined $25,000 and suspended for the first two games of the season after a five year old video emerged showing him snorting a mystery white powder.

The AFL are still considering whether they will sanction Martin further for the finger and the snorting gesture but Herald Sun chief footy writer Mark Robinson says he’s walking a fine line.

“It’s pretty rare for a player to give the finger to another player, usually it’s $5000 if you give it to somebody in the crowd,” Robbo tells Marko and The Ox.

Regarding the snorting action, Ox argues there is a clear precedent.

“Sam Mitchell, in 2015, did the drug action of injecting into your arm on the back of the Bombers [supplements saga],

“Nothing happened to Sam Mitchell on that occasion.” he said.

