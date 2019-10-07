“Unbelievable. Mind blowing.” Glenn Lazarus on NRL GF referee bungle

Canberra’s two-time premiership-winning prop Glenn Lazarus says the referee’s bungle to reverse a crucial “6-again” call in the NRL Grand Final last night was “mind blowing”.

With the scores locked at 8-all inside the final ten minutes of the game, the Raiders were attacking the Roosters’ line.

Canberra put up a kick, there was confusion as to which player it bounced off, before the Raiders regained possession.

Referee Ben Cummins initially ruled it had touched a Roosters player therefore giving Canberra another full attacking set.

However he quickly changed his decision, reverting it to the final tackle for the Raiders.

Unfortunately Canberra’s Jack Wighton didn’t hear the changed decision and took the tackle thinking his team had a full six tackles to come.

They were forced to hand the ball over to the Roosters and in the next set, James Tedesco broke Canberran hearts with the match winning try, handing the men from Bondi a 14 to 8 win and back to back NRL premierships.

Lazarus told Macquarie Sports Radio, “Last night’s [clanger] was just unbelievable. It was mind blowing.”

“I sort of went away disappointed because the Raiders lost, but [also] empty because of yet another bungle by a referee,” he said.

“The point is that he changed the decision. Whether it was the right or the wrong one, he changed it.

“It would have changed the mentality of the Raiders players in the ensuing set of six.”

There are claims that Cummins erred by changing his decision as the NRL rules prohibit a referee reversing a call on the run.

“It’s in the rule book,” Lazarus said.

“Maybe they’re not reffing by the rule book anymore.

“The two referees, the two touch judges, the bunker and whoever else is involved collectively make a decision on the run and unfortunately they’ve come up with some clangers.”

However Lazarus believes that with the poor standard of officiating at the moment, it was only a matter of time that something like this happened.

“It was inevitable,” Lazarus said.

“We’ve been putting up with the officiating [all year].

“Particularly this year it’s been a lot worse than in other years.”

