UPDATE: Richmond confirm Rance ACL injury

Richmond have confirmed All-Australian defender Alex Rance ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in Thursday night’s season-opener.

Rance will have surgery in the coming days and is expected to miss the rest of the 2019 season.

Tigers GM of Football Neil Balme praised the 29-year-old positively despite the cruel blow.

“We’re really disappointed for Alex that he’ll spend an extended period of time out of the game, he’s a wonderful player and fantastic leader of our team,” Balme said in a statement on the club’s website.

The Tigers beat Carton by 33 points in front of over 85,000 at the MCG but the match was overshadowed by Rance’s injury, where he landed awkwardly in the third quarter.

Following the game, he told Channel 7 the “signs aren’t good”, with scans confirming the bitter blow on Friday morning.

“It’s probably a suspected ACL at this point which is incredibly disappointing,” Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said post-match.

Mark Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio it was important Rance’s teammates “got around him” as he faces a significant amount on the sidelines.

“It’s going to be a tough time for him,” he said.

