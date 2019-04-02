Valentine Holmes a harder worker than Jarryd Hayne says Brett Finch

Former NRL star Brett Finch believes Valentine Holmes has a better shot at the NFL than Jarryd Hayne did because he has a superior work ethic.

Speaking with Mark Allen and David Schwarz, Finch says Holmes’ youth and physical attributes give him the edge over Hayne.

“[Holmes] is a lot younger than when Jarryd went over there, I think he’s only 23, Valentine, so he’s got years on his side,” Finch said.

“He’s probably a bit more explosive than Jarryd,”

“I played with Haynesy and talent wise, Jarryd was as good as you get, but I think Valentine will have a harder work ethic than Jarryd,

“I think Valentine Holmes can make it over there.

Valentine Holmes has been auditioning in front of the top NFL scouts as one of six international athletes selected for the International Pathways Program.

Here’s Valentine Holmes over the 40 yard dash. pic.twitter.com/mlcSbNSbJl — Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) April 1, 2019

