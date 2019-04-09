Valentine Holmes feedback ‘very positive’ according to agent

Just hours after it was announced Valentine Holmes had signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets, agent Chris Orr says there’s been “very positive” feedback for the code-hopper.

After being picked up by the Jets under the International Player Pathway Program, Holmes will now compete for a spot on the Jets’ 53-man roster through a training camp.

If the 23-year-old fails to make 53-man squad, he is guaranteed a spot in the Jets’ practice squad through the International player practice squad exemption, but that would prevent him from playing during the 2019 NFL season. Holmes may also get an opportunity to be picked up by another team before he is assigned to the practice squad.

Orr says there’s been good feedback for Holmes.

“Very impressive,” Orr said.

“All reports and all the conversations I had in camp were very positive.

“Some of them couldn’t believe that he hadn’t played a game before.

“Some couldn’t believe that he’d only had 11 weeks of training, they were very impressed with him.”

Holmes took Twitter to share the news of his success.

I’m speechless. I don’t know where to start. Firstly I would like to thank the @nyjets for giving me the opportunity to join your organisation. I’d like to thank my family, friends, fans, Chris and Gavin Orr from @pacific_sports for supporting me.! New York here I come!! ✌🏽🏈 pic.twitter.com/CqqXxPd18l — Valentine Holmes (@val_holmes1) April 9, 2019

The former NRL star played 105 games for Cronulla and also represented Queensland and the Kangaroos before deciding to pursue a dream in the NFL last year.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.