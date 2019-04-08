Valentine Holmes signs NFL deal with the New York Jets

Valentine Holmes’ campaign to play in the NFL has been given a shot in the arm with the former NRL star being allocated to the New York Jets.

Holmes has signed a one year deal with the Jets and will play in all four pre season matches before being added to their 53 man playing roster.

Exclusive: Val Holmes has one year deal with @nyjets. Will play all four pre season games and will then be added to 53 man roster. Or will remain with them for rest of season as their international player pic.twitter.com/rERBmmzSqL — Cameron Williams (@camjwilliams) April 8, 2019

Holmes joins the Jets via the International Player Pathway Program, which sees him slot into the practice squad to compete for a spot in the 53 man playing roster.

If the Jets don’t pick him up, he retains a guaranteed spot in the practice squad via an international player exemption, however he will be ineligible to play during the regular season.

Then there’s always the slim chance of being picked up as a free agent by another NFL club should the Jets decide not to offer Holmes a place in the final 53.